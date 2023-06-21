Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a state visit that has been projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries and as a way to deepen and diversify their partnership.

Modi has been to the U.S. five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but his visit until Saturday will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit.

It also marks only the third state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency and the third by an Indian leader to the U.S., a sign of the strengthening bond between Washington and New Delhi and the distance they have traveled since being on opposite sides of the Cold War.