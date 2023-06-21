  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

London – Japan will push ahead with support for Ukraine through a plan to host a meeting aimed at encouraging companies to participate in the war-torn country’s economic recovery, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

The government plans to hold the gathering sometime late this year or early next year, Hayashi said in a speech in London, at a two-day conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction, attended by over 60 nations.

“The Japanese public and private sectors can strongly support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine” through the meeting dubbed “the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction,” Hayashi added.

