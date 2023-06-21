Japan saw a slight decline in visitors in May from the previous month, when a rush of tourists came to see the nation’s famous cherry blossoms without COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed on Wednesday.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure came in just below 1.9 million last month from a post-pandemic high of 1.95 million in April, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.
Arrivals were down 31.5% from the level in May 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.