  • A woman lays flowers near a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in the city of Gifu on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Gifu – The motive remains unclear for a shooting range attack by a Ground Self-Defense Force cadet in Gifu a week ago that killed two GSDF members and injured another.

The 18-year-old suspect has not expressed to investigators any dissatisfaction with the three or the GSDF.

The GSDF’s military police and the Gifu Prefectural Police are considering placing the suspect under psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is mentally competent to be held criminally responsible.

