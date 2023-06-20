  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki says Japan is closely monitoring currency moves after the dollar hit a seven-month high on Tuesday. | AP / VIA BLOOMBERG
Japan is closely monitoring currency moves to ensure foreign exchange rates remain stable and reflect economic fundamentals, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday after the dollar topped the ¥142 line, a seven-month high.

Following the removal of Japan from a U.S. currency watch list, Suzuki said the country will maintain close communication with the United States and other nations, and take “appropriate” steps regarding currency policy.

“Dollar-yen levels are determined by markets and based on fundamentals, but they should move stably. This is our basic stance,” Suzuki said during a news conference. “We are continuously monitoring developments in foreign exchange markets.”

