Yamato Transport and Japan Post said Monday they will work together on deliveries made to mailboxes and of small parcels.

The two companies aim to improve delivery efficiency to cope with the “2024 problem,” involving serious truck driver shortages expected to be triggered by overtime work restrictions set to come into effect in April of that year.

Under the deal, Yamato Transport’s “Kuroneko DM-Bin” direct-mail service will become “Kuroneko Yu-Mail” service, using Japan Post’s “Yu-Mail” network, on Jan. 31, 2024. It will also phase out its “Nekopos” small parcel deliveries to mailboxes from October this year for a full shift to a similar service provided by Japan Post by March 31, 2025.