Shima, Mie Pref. – Transport ministers from the Group of Seven countries said in a statement Sunday that they will promote the introduction of low-carbon fuel to help decarbonize the aviation industry.
Also in the statement, the G7 transport ministers condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reiterated their support for rebuilding transportation infrastructure damaged during the war.
The statement was adopted at their meeting in the city of Shima, Mie Prefecture, which ended on Sunday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.