  • Transport minister Tetsuo Saito speaks at a news conference following the Group of Seven transport ministers' meeting in Shima, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
    Transport minister Tetsuo Saito speaks at a news conference following the Group of Seven transport ministers' meeting in Shima, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Shima, Mie Pref. – Transport ministers from the Group of Seven countries said in a statement Sunday that they will promote the introduction of low-carbon fuel to help decarbonize the aviation industry.

Also in the statement, the G7 transport ministers condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reiterated their support for rebuilding transportation infrastructure damaged during the war.

The statement was adopted at their meeting in the city of Shima, Mie Prefecture, which ended on Sunday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW