Fassist, a Sendai-based manufacturer and seller of protein products, has grown to become one of the leading protein manufacturers in Japan since entering the market in 2015, competing with major companies.

Behind its success is the company’s vast product lineup, which comes in small lots, and its outsourcing of manufacturing to welfare facilities for people with disabilities.

Demand for protein is expected to grow not only among athletes and sports enthusiasts but also among older citizens who want to stay fit. Amid such a favorable business environment, the company is pursuing the dual goals of growing its own business and raising the wages of people with disabilities.