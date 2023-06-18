Moscow – South Africa’s president, in Russia as part of a delegation pushing for peace between Kyiv and Moscow, told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday that the fighting had to stop.
His delegation put forward a set of principles that the Kremlin deemed “very difficult to implement,” a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ruled out talks with Moscow.
The delegation brought the voice of a continent that has badly suffered from repercussions of the Ukraine conflict, particularly with rising grain prices.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.