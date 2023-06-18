  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday | RIA NOVOSTI / VIA REUTERS
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday | RIA NOVOSTI / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Moscow – South Africa’s president, in Russia as part of a delegation pushing for peace between Kyiv and Moscow, told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday that the fighting had to stop.

His delegation put forward a set of principles that the Kremlin deemed “very difficult to implement,” a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ruled out talks with Moscow.

The delegation brought the voice of a continent that has badly suffered from repercussions of the Ukraine conflict, particularly with rising grain prices.

