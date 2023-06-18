The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, are voting on Sunday on a new climate bill aimed at steering the country towards carbon neutrality.

Recent opinion polls indicate strong support for the proposed law, which would require Switzerland to slash its dependence on imported oil and gas, scaling up the development and use of greener and more home-grown alternatives.

But the backing slipped in the most recent survey by pollster gfs.bern, albeit remaining at 63 percent in favor, amid claims by the populist right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) that the law, which would commit the country to become carbon neutral by 2050, could harm the economy.