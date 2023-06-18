  • An electoral poster reading in French 'Let's protect what matters, YES, Climate Law June 18' in Lausanne, western Switzerland, on late June 14. The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, are expected on June 18, to approve a new climate bill aimed at swiftly steering the country towards carbon neutrality. | AFP-JIJI
    An electoral poster reading in French "Let's protect what matters, YES, Climate Law June 18" in Lausanne, western Switzerland, on late June 14. The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, are expected on June 18, to approve a new climate bill aimed at swiftly steering the country towards carbon neutrality. | AFP-JIJI

Geneva – The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, are voting on Sunday on a new climate bill aimed at steering the country towards carbon neutrality.

Recent opinion polls indicate strong support for the proposed law, which would require Switzerland to slash its dependence on imported oil and gas, scaling up the development and use of greener and more home-grown alternatives.

But the backing slipped in the most recent survey by pollster gfs.bern, albeit remaining at 63 percent in favor, amid claims by the populist right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) that the law, which would commit the country to become carbon neutral by 2050, could harm the economy.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW