  • George Floyd's tombstone on Friday | JENN ACKERMAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    George Floyd's tombstone on Friday | JENN ACKERMAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES

MINNEAPOLIS – The wounds of Minneapolis are far from healed.

T.J. Johnson, a resident of south Minneapolis for 40 years, says he is applying for a gun permit, having long ago given up on the police keeping him safe.

Veterans of the city’s Police Department, which has lost more than 300 officers, say they are running on fumes, weary from patrolling under a cloud of suspicion.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW