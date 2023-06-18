Austrian police have arrested three youngsters, including a 14-year-old, for allegedly planning an attack at Vienna’s pride parade, which drew hundreds of thousands of people, officials said Sunday.

The men aged 14, 17 and 20 and suspected of being Islamic State sympathizers were held ahead of the parade, according to domestic intelligence agency (DSN) chief Omar Haijawi-Pirchner.

He told reporters that there was “never any threat” to those who participated in the Pride Parade in central Vienna on Saturday.