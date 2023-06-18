A bus and a truck collided on a national road in the town of Yakumo, Hokkaido, around noon on Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, according to local fire and other authorities.

Among the three were the drivers of the bus and the truck and one passenger on the bus.

The intercity highway bus was carrying 15 passengers and the driver from Sapporo to a hot spring resort in the city of Hakodate, according to its operator. All were taken to a hospital.