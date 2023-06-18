  • Japanese electric motor maker Nidec will establish a joint venture with Brazilian jet manufacturer Embraer in St. Louis, Missouri, where they will develop and produce components for electric flying vehicles. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

Japanese electric motor maker Nidec said Sunday that it will set up a joint venture in the United States with Brazilian regional jet manufacturer Embraer in order to tap into the growing demand for electric flying vehicle components.

Nidec will take a 51% stake in Nidec Aerospace and develop electric propulsion systems for the aerospace sector, with the remainder to be owned by the Brazilian partner.

The companies did not disclose the amount of capital required, but they did say the new entity will establish a base in St. Louis, Missouri, as early as September.

