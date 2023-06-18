  • Buffaloes on an island formed inside Thac Ba hydropower lake in Yen Bai province, on June 13. Vietnam, which relies on hydropower for almost half its energy needs, has struggled with a series of heatwaves since early May and the mercury reached a record high, while rivers and reservoirs at hydroelectric power plants have dried up. | AFP-JIJI
    Buffaloes on an island formed inside Thac Ba hydropower lake in Yen Bai province, on June 13. Vietnam, which relies on hydropower for almost half its energy needs, has struggled with a series of heatwaves since early May and the mercury reached a record high, while rivers and reservoirs at hydroelectric power plants have dried up. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Yen Bai, Vietnam – On the shores of a reservoir that feeds one of Vietnam’s biggest hydropower plants, Dang Thi Phuong points at the cracked ground where the fish that help her earn a living normally swim.

After a series of heatwaves, including a record high in May, and an unprecedented drought, rivers and reservoirs in northern Vietnam are running dry, pulling locals who survive off the water into serious economic difficulty.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, and Vietnam is just one of many countries across South and Southeast Asia to have suffered a prolonged heatwave in recent weeks.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW