Thailand’s caretaker government hosted the foreign minister of Myanmar’s ruling junta at informal regional peace talks on Sunday, as key Southeast Asian counterparts stayed away from the meeting that has drawn sharp criticism.

Only Cambodia has so far officially confirmed it intended to attend the talks.

Myanmar’s generals have been barred for nearly two years from senior-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for failing to honor an agreement to start talks with opponents linked to the ousted civilian government that had been led by now-jailed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.