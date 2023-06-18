U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday morning, becoming the first top American diplomat to visit China in nearly five years, in a bid to tamp down soaring tensions between the two superpowers.

Blinken and a coterie of officials were due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang later in the day, followed by a smaller meeting and dinner, reports said, after a planned February visit to Beijing was canceled when it was revealed that a suspected Chinese spy balloon had been flying over the U.S.

He was also expected to meet Wang Yi, China’s top diplomatic official, and possibly leader Xi Jinping during the two-day trip.