Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely make a mid-July visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to seek cooperation for stable oil supplies amid Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources.

It would be the first tour to the Middle East by a Japanese leader since Shinzo Abe visited in 2020, and would come as China is increasing its engagement in the region by brokering a deal to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March.

According to the sources, arrangements are currently being made for the visit, with Kishida departing Japan around July 16.