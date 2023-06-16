Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s announcement Thursday evening that he would not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the ongoing session of parliament came as a surprise in the political center of Nagatacho, with many left wondering about the rationale behind his decision.
Was it because of a downturn in his Cabinet’s approval ratings? Or fraught relationship with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s coalition partner Komeito? Or was it because of a series of controversies faced by the Kishida administration, including the dismissal of his eldest son as political secretary?
It may have been a combination of all the above, experts say.
