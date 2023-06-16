Tokyo stocks closed at fresh 33-year highs Friday, as investors took heart from the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its ultralow interest rate policy, while exporter shares were buoyed on the back of the weak yen against the U.S$..

The 225-issue Nikkei stock average ended up 220.59 points, or 0.66%, from Thursday at 33,706.08, its highest close since March 9, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 6.39 points, or 0.28%, higher at 2,300.36, its highest close since July 25, 1990.