The Osaka municipal government is pushing ahead with plans to impose a total ban on street smoking in the city before it hosts the Expo 2025.

Under an ordinance introduced in 2007, the city government designated select no-smoking areas where a fine of ¥1,000 is imposed for violations. Last year, it announced plans to expand such areas to cover the entire city by 2025 while increasing the number of authorized smoking sections from the current six to 120 locations.

But securing land plots for public smoking sections and removing ashtrays in the city have been seen as difficult, possibly leading to a bumpy road for the city’s as it aims to achieve a blanket ban.