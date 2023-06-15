A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spraying a substance in the restroom of an Osaka department store the previous day, sending 14 people to the hospital with pain in their eyes and throats.
The suspect, a resident of the city of Osaka’s Abeno Ward, admitted to the allegations and said the substance was pepper spray, according to the police.
On Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m., the Osaka Fire Department said a security guard reported something being sprayed and multiple people coughing after detecting a strange smell in a women’s restroom on the 9th floor of the Hankyu Department Store’s Umeda branch in the city of Osaka’s Kita Ward.
