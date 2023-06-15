Japanese and South Korean finance authorities are planning to revive a bilateral currency swap pact some eight years after the previous one expired, sources said Wednesday.
The two sides will seek to agree on such a pact at a dialogue between their finance ministers to be held in Tokyo on June 29, the sources said.
A currency swap pact is designed for the mutual supply of foreign currencies in the event of emergencies such as a financial crisis.
