  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is set to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart on June 29. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Japanese and South Korean finance authorities are planning to revive a bilateral currency swap pact some eight years after the previous one expired, sources said Wednesday.

The two sides will seek to agree on such a pact at a dialogue between their finance ministers to be held in Tokyo on June 29, the sources said.

A currency swap pact is designed for the mutual supply of foreign currencies in the event of emergencies such as a financial crisis.

