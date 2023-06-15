U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Beijing on Sunday and Monday, the State Department announced Wednesday, in the first trip to the Chinese capital by a top U.S. diplomat since 2018 as the superpowers seek to manage the relationship amid soaring tensions.

In Beijing, Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials and "discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship," the State Department said, using the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

The State Department said Blinken would also raise "bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges" in his talks with senior Chinese officials.