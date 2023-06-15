North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile on Thursday evening, the Defense Ministry in Tokyo said, after the nuclear-armed country ramped up tensions last month with a failed satellite launch.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of what was believed to be a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Japan on Sunday extended an order to destroy any North Korean ballistic missile, rocket or debris that threatens the nation’s territory, according to the Defense Ministry, after the satellite launch window announced by Pyongyang expired the same day.