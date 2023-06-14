The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will begin using the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT for writing texts and carrying out other clerical work in all of its offices from August, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Tuesday.

ChatGPT “has the potential to greatly transform the way public administration is conducted,” Koike said during a metropolitan assembly session. She added that “better city governance” can be achieved by assessing the positive and negative aspects of the AI service.

Koike also said the metropolitan government will use ChatGPT for tasks including preparing documents in question-and-answer format, and seek input from its employees about other practical uses for the generative AI tool.