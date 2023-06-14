South Korea’s fisheries ministry held the first of a series of nationwide briefings for the public on Tuesday regarding seafood safety amid Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

The Oceans and Fisheries Ministry said Monday the briefings will continue until late June to provide scientific information on the treated water at the Fukushima No. 1 plant that Japan plans to start discharging in the summer.

The first event was held in the southern port city of Busan with about 40 people — all working in the local fisheries industry — in attendance, a ministry official said.