The extent of area burned in California’s summer wildfires increased about fivefold between 1996 and 2021 compared with between 1971 and 1995, and climate change was a major reason why, according to a new analysis. Scientists estimate the area burned in an average summer may jump as much as 50% by 2050.

Days after wildfire smoke from Canada turned skies orange along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, the study is further confirmation of past research showing that higher temperatures and drier conditions in many parts of the world make wildfires more likely. Wildfires worsened by greenhouse gases emitted by human activities tore through Australia in 2019 and 2020 and Siberia in 2020.

The peer-reviewed research, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, finds that wildfires in California’s northern and central forests scorch the most area when temperatures are high and less area when it’s cooler.