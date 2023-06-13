Between Al Capone, telenovela stars and a long list of narcos, Miami has had a long history of high-profile defendants. But none like former U.S. President Donald Trump.

As Trump prepares to appear in city court on Tuesday to face criminal charges, Miami police are gearing up for crowds ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 people, said chief Manuel Morales. As of Monday afternoon, there were no plans for street closures or barricades, which will depend on the size of the gatherings, according to Morales.

“We know there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worse but that’s not the Miami way,” Morales said at a news conference, flanked by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “What we really don’t want is to inconvenience anybody.”