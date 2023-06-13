  • Department of Homeland Security officers set up a police line outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
    Department of Homeland Security officers set up a police line outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

Between Al Capone, telenovela stars and a long list of narcos, Miami has had a long history of high-profile defendants. But none like former U.S. President Donald Trump.

As Trump prepares to appear in city court on Tuesday to face criminal charges, Miami police are gearing up for crowds ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 people, said chief Manuel Morales. As of Monday afternoon, there were no plans for street closures or barricades, which will depend on the size of the gatherings, according to Morales.

“We know there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worse but that’s not the Miami way,” Morales said at a news conference, flanked by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “What we really don’t want is to inconvenience anybody.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW