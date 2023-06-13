A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing Monday for the man accused of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, sources have said.
The cardboard box set off a metal detector at the Nara District Court in the city of Nara but was later found to have contained a petition seeking leniency for the defendant, Tetsuya Yamagami, the sources said.
Yamagami stands accused of fatally shooting Abe with a handmade gun during an election stump speech in Nara in July last year. The incident sent shockwaves across Japan and the world.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.