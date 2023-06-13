Japan’s regional tourism must be transformed to make it a more profitable industry, as surging post-pandemic demand has highlighted staff shortages and low productivity, a government report said Tuesday.

The government’s call in its annual white paper on tourism comes as companies, which reduced their workforce amid coronavirus pandemic-prompted movement restrictions, are now seeing a rebound in travelers. Tourism is a key driver of local economic activity and employment.

From October, the government lifted its pandemic-induced ban on individual, nonprearranged trips from abroad and introduced a national travel discount plan for residents.