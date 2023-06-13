Toyota Motor executives are sounding more confident in their ability to build and sell millions of electric vehicles.

Consumers making the transition to fully electric cars from hybrids are giving the world’s largest automaker a good indication of where the market will be in three years, Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima said during a daylong set of technology briefings last week at Toyota’s research facility near Mount Fuji.

“Development and production will be ready when there’s demand for 1.5 million units,” he said, offering assurance that Toyota will achieve its goal to sell that many battery-electric vehicles by 2026.