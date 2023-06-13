  • A Toyota bZ4X electric sport utility vehicle (left) and prototypes of the company's Bz series on display after a news conference at the company's showroom in Tokyo in December 2021 | BLOOMBERG
    A Toyota bZ4X electric sport utility vehicle (left) and prototypes of the company's Bz series on display after a news conference at the company's showroom in Tokyo in December 2021 | BLOOMBERG

Toyota Motor executives are sounding more confident in their ability to build and sell millions of electric vehicles.

Consumers making the transition to fully electric cars from hybrids are giving the world’s largest automaker a good indication of where the market will be in three years, Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima said during a daylong set of technology briefings last week at Toyota’s research facility near Mount Fuji.

“Development and production will be ready when there’s demand for 1.5 million units,” he said, offering assurance that Toyota will achieve its goal to sell that many battery-electric vehicles by 2026.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW