    Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, attends an open dialogue with students at Keio University in Tokyo on Monday. | REUTERS

Artificial intelligence tools will revolutionize education like calculators did, but will not supplant learning, ChatGPT’s founder Sam Altman told students in Tokyo on Monday, defending the new technology.

“Probably take-home essays are never going to be quite the same again,” the OpenAI chief said in remarks at Keio University.

“We have a new tool in education. Sort of like a calculator for words,” he said. “And the way we teach people is going to have to change and the way we evaluate students is going to have to change.”

