An “extremely severe” cyclone is set to batter some coastal areas of India and Pakistan this week, prompting authorities to start moving thousands of people to safer places.

The wind speed during the storm, named Biparjoy, could rise to as high as 150 kph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It’s expected to cross India’s Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday, the bureau said.

The region has been witnessing extreme weather events, with scientists blaming climate change for a rise in the frequency of cyclones, heat waves, floods and droughts.