    Relations between Beijing and New Delhi have been tense since a deadly brawl on their shared Himalayan frontier in 2020. | BLOOMBERG

The last Indian journalist in China has been asked to leave as Beijing and New Delhi eject each other’s reporters in a tit-for-tat row deepening a rift between the Asian economic powerhouses.

Chinese authorities have instructed the Press Trust of India reporter to leave the country this month, according to a person familiar with the matter. His departure will wipe India’s media presence from the world’s second-largest economy at a moment of deteriorating ties.

Indian media outlets had four reporters based in China earlier this year. The Hindustan Times reporter left over the weekend, while two Indian journalists from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and The Hindu newspaper were denied visa renewals in China in April.

