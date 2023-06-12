Former U.S. President Donald Trump is broadly holding on to his Republican base as he heads to court to face federal charges that are raising concern about the risk of violence incited by some of his most fervent supporters.

With Trump facing a 37-count indictment for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, about three-quarters of likely Republican primary voters in a CBS News/YouGov poll said they view the accusations as politically motivated.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, dismissed the indictment during two speeches at GOP state conventions over the weekend and in a stream of social media posts, while using it to raise funds for his presidential run. He told delegates in North Carolina that he was “indicted over nothing.”