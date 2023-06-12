  • Mikio Aoki (right), then-chief Cabinet secretary, was part of Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi's Cabinet formed in 1999. Aoki died Sunday at age 89. | KYODO
    Mikio Aoki (right), then-chief Cabinet secretary, was part of Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi's Cabinet formed in 1999. Aoki died Sunday at age 89. | KYODO

Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.

Aoki, known as the “don of the Upper House” for his influence inside and outside the LDP, served as a lawmaker in the chamber between 1986 and 2010. He began his political career as a secretary to former Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita and went on to serve as prefectural assembly member in Shimane Prefecture, where Takeshita hailed from, before entering national politics.

“Aoki earned the trust of those beyond the ruling and opposition parties. I respect his stance of valuing that trust in his work as a politician,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matuno told a news conference Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW