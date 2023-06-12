An individual’s pension records were shared with a user of a related website due to a mistake involving the linkage of data to their My Number personal identification number, the government said Monday.

The person whose records were shared is a former member of the mutual aid association for prefectural government personnel, according to the internal affairs ministry and the Digital Agency.

The pension records were linked to someone else’s My Number due to human error and were shared on the Mynaportal portal site for My Number cardholders. The issue did not affect pension payments to the individual in question, according to the government.