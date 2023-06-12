The Nara District Court was evacuated when a suspicious object was found Monday ahead of a hearing for the man accused of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reports said.

Tetsuya Yamagami was due to appear on Monday afternoon for his first pretrial hearing over Abe’s broad-daylight assassination, which shocked the world in July last year.

But the site was evacuated after what appeared to be an “unidentified bag” was delivered to the court, NHK said, citing investigative sources. Similar reports were carried by other Japanese media outlets. Reports later said the hearing had been canceled for the day.