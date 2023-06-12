  • Some experts say it is unlikely for Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda to tweak or remove yield-curve control anytime soon. But others see an adjustment as the most likely move if Ueda opts for early action this summer. | BLOOMBERG
A less distorted bond market, continued weakness in wages and the threat of an early election are among the reasons the Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s gathering.

Gov. Kazuo Ueda has also repeatedly signaled his intention to take time before making any major changes to the central bank’s stimulus.

Bloomberg reported Friday that BOJ officials see little need to change the central bank’s control of yields at the meeting due to improved functioning of the Japanese government bond market, according to people familiar with the matter.

