Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday confirmed a counteroffensive has been launched against invading Russian forces, a move that could serve as a turning point in the war that began in February last year.

“Appropriate counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, adding, “I will not say in detail at what stage they are.”

The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “we can safely state that the offensive has begun,” while noting that “the Ukrainian troops failed to achieve their goals in all combat sectors, which is clear as day.”