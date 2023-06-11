The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the country’s largest opposition party, on Sunday criticized any attempt by the government to call a snap general election.
Calling a snap election for the House of Representatives anytime soon is “nothing but a waste of taxpayer money,” CDP Secretary-General Katsuya Okada said during a television political talk show.
Okada said that Kishida aims to hold a general election soon, since the government later this year needs to consider when to raise taxes, an issue that is unpopular to voters.
