The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the country’s largest opposition party, on Sunday criticized any attempt by the government to call a snap general election.

Calling a snap election for the House of Representatives anytime soon is “nothing but a waste of taxpayer money,” CDP Secretary-General Katsuya Okada said during a television political talk show.

Okada said that Kishida aims to hold a general election soon, since the government later this year needs to consider when to raise taxes, an issue that is unpopular to voters.