Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met with local fisheries industry representatives Saturday to seek their understanding for the planned release into the sea of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The government will “make all-out efforts to prevent reputational damage” to the fisheries industry from the water release, Nishimura told representatives of a federation of fisheries cooperatives in a meeting in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Federation chief Masami Tobita said, “We’re absolutely opposed to the release.” The plan to release the treated water over decades is “fueling anxiety about the future and doubt about continuous fishing operations,” he said.