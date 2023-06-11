  • South Korean police arrest 77 people nationwide for alleged industrial espionage, with all but eight of the cases involving domestic companies. | GETTY IMAGES
SEOUL – South Korean police have arrested 77 people involved in 35 cases of suspected industrial espionage discovered during a recent nationwide investigation, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

Most cases only involved domestic companies, although eight were related to the leak of technology secrets to China or other countries, Yonhap quoted the National Police Agency as saying.

The agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

