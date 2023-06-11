Japanese companies are facing more shareholder proposals than before over matters ranging from director appointments to shareholder returns.
A record 90 publicly traded companies as of Wednesday had received 348 shareholder proposals during meetings this month, according to Daiwa Institute of Research. A year prior, 285 shareholder proposals were made to 76 companies.
“Some activist shareholders are actively making proposals” at a time when investors are increasingly focusing on corporate capital efficiency, said Hidenori Yoshikawa, a senior consultant at Daiwa.
