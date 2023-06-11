  • Seven & I Holdings faced a proxy fight at its annual shareholders' meeting last month. | KYODO
    Seven & I Holdings faced a proxy fight at its annual shareholders' meeting last month. | KYODO

  • JIJI, staff report

Japanese companies are facing more shareholder proposals than before over matters ranging from director appointments to shareholder returns.

A record 90 publicly traded companies as of Wednesday had received 348 shareholder proposals during meetings this month, according to Daiwa Institute of Research. A year prior, 285 shareholder proposals were made to 76 companies.

“Some activist shareholders are actively making proposals” at a time when investors are increasingly focusing on corporate capital efficiency, said Hidenori Yoshikawa, a senior consultant at Daiwa.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW