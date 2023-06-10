Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson abruptly quit as a member of parliament on Friday in a furious protest against lawmakers investigating his behavior, reopening deep divisions in the ruling Conservative Party ahead of a general election expected next year.

Johnson had been under investigation by a parliamentary inquiry looking into whether he misled the House of Commons about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Johnson received a confidential letter from the committee, he accused lawmakers investigating him of acting like a “kangaroo court” and being determined to end his political career.