The U.S. Justice Department took the legally and politically momentous step of lodging federal criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, multiple people familiar with the matter said Thursday, following a lengthy investigation of his handling of classified documents that he took with him upon leaving office and then obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim them.

The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, is the first time in American history a former president has faced federal charges. It puts the nation in an extraordinary position, given Trump’s status not only as a onetime chief executive but also as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to face President Joe Biden, whose administration will now be seeking to convict his potential rival.

It was not immediately known what specific charges Trump is facing. One person briefed on the matter said there were seven counts.