The government decided Friday to request households and businesses in the Tokyo area to save electricity in July and August, with the supply-demand balance forecast to become tight in the area this summer.

The reserve power capacity ratio in the metropolitan area in July could drop to 3.1%, slightly above the lowest level for maintaining a stable supply, if a once-in-a-decade level of extreme heat grips the region served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco), the industry ministry said.

Since electricity demand could swing about 3% from the anticipated level, it is necessary to secure at least a 3% reserve, according to the industry ministry.