Japan pledged Friday to provide foreign aid in an “offer-based” manner, even without waiting for recipient nations to make requests, with China trying to bolster its economic clout in the developing world by utilizing financial measures.

Combining the more proactive approach with its traditional “request-based” concept, Japan will use official development assistance as one of the “most important diplomatic tools,” said a revised policy outline approved by the Cabinet.

The first update of the ODA policy blueprint since February 2015 comes amid mounting concern over China’s development aid policies, which have been slammed by critics for using loans as leverage to extract concessions from borrowing countries, known as “debt trap diplomacy.”

