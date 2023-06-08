Tetsuo Yanagida has said for years that he has multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS), a little-known ailment that sees those that have it experience breathing difficulties and other symptoms after exposure to chemicals in the surrounding human environment.

After two decades, he now renovates residential properties using chemical-free building materials to provide homes for people who have the malady.

“My hope is to help people who can’t even take in a deep breath at home or have given up on living a normal life,” said Yanagida, 47, from Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture.